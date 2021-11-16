WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Joshua Holl is easy to spot when he enters an area.

Holl hasn’t even turned 17 yet, and checks in at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, but easily has the frame to add more weight in college. Add in strong academics, and the junior right tackle could be one to watch in the Class of 2023 for Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day under coach Chad Grier.