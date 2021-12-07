WEDDINGTON — Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic sophomore tight end Jack Larsen has been able to see first-hand how fast college football can change.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder has been offered by NC State, Charlotte, North Carolina and South Carolina, plus the previous coaching staffs at Duke, Florida and Virginia Tech. He also attended the North Carolina at Notre Dame game Oct. 30, but coach Brian Kelly has since left for LSU.