Two of the best wide receivers the state of North Carolina has seen squared off for a final time last Friday on the prep level.

Rolesville (N.C.) High won a thrilling 54-48 overtime win at Raleigh Millbrook High in the third round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs. The hype of the rematch didn’t disappoint, nor did the wide receivers in the contest. Millbrook had won the first meeting 41-34 on Oct. 8.