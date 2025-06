Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons junior tight end Griffin Cockerham received the offer he’d been thinking about his whole life on Sunday.

NC State coach Dave Doeren and tight ends coach Gavin Locklear watched Cockerham play in the 7-on-7 event Thursday, and invited him to Alpha Wolf on Sunday, and was offered.

Cockerham’s family is NC State through and through, and he’s regular attended Wolfpack football games over the years.