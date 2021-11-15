HARRISBURG — Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers High junior star running back Daylan Smothers didn’t need a big speech or anything flashy to power the Cougars to a NCHSAA 4A win Friday.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Smothers just used a lunch-pail approach and helped Chambers dominate the second half in a 42-21 win over Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge. The two teams had met in a thrilling regular season game, with Chambers winning 34-27 on Sept. 10.