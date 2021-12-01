CHARLOTTE — The beauty of junior athlete Chris Peal’s game is that he can do a little of everything.

Peal helped Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day win the NCISAA state title, with a 14-9 win over Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee High on Nov. 19. The title game, along with his regular season performance against Charlotte Christian on Oct. 15, helped showcase why NC State offered the Rivals.com three-star prospect.