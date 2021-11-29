Rivals.com four-star sophomore prospect Jonathan Paylor has been a regular unofficial visitor to NC State games and recruiting events, but playing rival North Carolina at night time, that’s an entirely different dynamic.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Paylor is in contention to one of the top players in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2024. He is dynamic at wide receiver, stingy when he plays cornerback and brings an added dimension in the return game for Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High.