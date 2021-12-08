When your nickname is “Hollywood,” then you know you can make things happen.

Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers High junior running back Daylan Smothers, who goes by Hollywood, moved into the Rivals250 this week. Rivals.com ranks him as the No. 225 overall player in the country, No. 11 running back nationally and the No. 4 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2023.

NC State is one of 22 scholarship offers, with the latest coming from Ohio State. The Wolfpack Central went to see him play twice this season — at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons on Aug. 20, and at Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs Nov. 12.

Chambers will have a rematch against Cardinal Gibbons at 7 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in the NCHSAA 4A state title game. The game will also be broadcast on TV throughout the state.

Here are four observations from Smothers video against Hickory Ridge, plus a bonus video from the first half of the lightning-marred 35-29 win at Cardinals Gibbons.