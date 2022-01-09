WEDDINGTON — Some players have the ability to do a little big of everything.

Charlotte (N.C.) Christian junior athlete Kyron Jones fits into that category. The 6-foot, 187-pounder rushed 110 times for 953 yards and 12 touchdowns, which was an impressive 8.7 yards per carry average. He also caught 10 passes for 161 yards and two scores, and added 23 tackles (17 solo), two sacks and three tackles for loss. Jones also averaged 15.2 yards on six kickoff returns.