Published Jun 24, 2025
Local sophomore LB Skylar Alston piling up offers
Jacey Zembal
Few players in the state of North Carolina have been hotter on the recruiting trail than Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons sophomore middle linebacker Skylar Alston.

Alson missed half his freshman year due to a serious ankle injury, and came back early to play in the Crusaders’ last seven games, netting 15 tackles.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder has won over colleges with his down the road potential. Alston was offered by NC State on June 16 following his performance at a 7-on-7 camp, and that just continued his run of offers.

