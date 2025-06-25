Cole Cloer meets new NC State coaching staff for first time

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Senior wing Cole Cloer was able to meet new NC State coach Will Wade for the first time Tuesday.

Cloer unofficially visited NC State and expects to officially visit the Wolfpack in the fall. Cloer and Wade or assistant coach Adam Howard have been talking on the phone about once a week since Wade was hired in March. The 6-foot-7, 185-pounder from Greensboro (N.C.) Caldwell Academy is the top player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2026.

Cloer was offered by the previous NCSU coaching staff Sept. 20, 2023.