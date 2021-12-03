Coach: Junior tackle Sullivan Absher is special talent
BELMONT — Junior tackle Sullivan Absher has helped anchor the right side and has the Red Raiders one win away from playing for the NCHSAA 3A state title next week.
Absher and 11-3 South Point have proven to be gutsy during the playoffs, and play at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High in the western semifinals.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news