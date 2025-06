Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth junior wide receiver Jailyn Moore maybe once thought his college future was in baseball, but he’s starting to light it up at wide receiver.

Moore attended NC State’s camp June 5 and clocked 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash at a shade under 6-foot and 175 pounds. He also had 9-11 broad jump and 33.2 inches on the vertical jump.