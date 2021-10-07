Last Friday, The Wolfpacker made the trip to Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High, which was hosting fellow unbeaten Raleigh Millbrook High..

Quarterbacking for Heritage is three-star junior quarterback and NC State commit Lex Thomas, the Wolfpack's lone commit thus far in its 2023 recruiting class.

Below is free video of Thomas in action from the game, featuring every throw and scramble, and we also have five observations of the future Pack quarterback.