There is speed and then there is Nathan Leacock kind of speed.

The 6-foot-4, 192-pound Leacock said he can clock 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and can do 10.4 or 10.5 in the 100-meter dash. He is working with former NC State wide receiver T.J. Graham to improve his speed. His father Hillary Leacock did the high jump, 200 dash and 400 dash at NC State from 1993-94, and his mother was an outstanding track performer at Jackson State, winning the NCAA women of the year award in her sport.