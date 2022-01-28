It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• What kind of prep football talent will descend to NC State on Sunday?

• What is interesting about the development of the class of 2020 point guards on Tobacco Road?

• How big is the class of 2024 in girls basketball recruiting?

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down