 It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-28 12:45:37 -0600') }} football Edit

The Run Down

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• What kind of prep football talent will descend to NC State on Sunday?

• What is interesting about the development of the class of 2020 point guards on Tobacco Road?

• How big is the class of 2024 in girls basketball recruiting?

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down

Sumter (S.C.) High junior defensive end Monteque Rhames has NC State in his top 10.
Sumter (S.C.) High junior defensive end Monteque Rhames has NC State in his top 10. (Rivals.com)

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}