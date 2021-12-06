NC State has targeted local wide receiver Nathan Leacock since June 6, when he was offered.

The 6-foot-4, 192-pounder from nearby Raleigh Millbrook High is the son of former NC State track athlete Hillary Leacock, and his mother Beverley Leacock was a track star at Jackson State.

Charlotte, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, West Virginia and Louisville have all offered Leacock during his junior season, joining NC State.

The Wolfpack Central watched Leacock play several times this season, including filming both games against Rolesville (N.C.) High. Millbrook won the regular season meeting 41-34 on Oct. 8, and then Rolesville won the rematch 54-48 in overtime during the NCHSAA 4A playoffs on Nov. 19.

Here are four observations from Leacock’s videos from a pair of meetings against Rolesville.