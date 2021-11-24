Rolesville (N.C.) High junior wide receiver Noah Rogers proved throughout the season why he's one of the elite prospects in the state of North Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pounder is a prime NC State recruiting target in the class of 2023, and has challenged to be the No. 1 overall player in the state of North Carolina in his class. Rivals.com ranks him No. 179 overall in the country, and he showed why in a pair of meetings this year at Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook High.

Rolesville lost the first meeting 41-34 on Oct. 8, but the Rams got revenge against Millbrook last Friday in a 54-48 overtime win in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs.

The Wolfpack Central was at both meetings to see the various talent on the field, including Rogers.