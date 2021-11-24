Scouting video: Junior Rivals250 member Noah Rogers puts on show
Rolesville (N.C.) High junior wide receiver Noah Rogers proved throughout the season why he's one of the elite prospects in the state of North Carolina.
The 6-foot-2, 187-pounder is a prime NC State recruiting target in the class of 2023, and has challenged to be the No. 1 overall player in the state of North Carolina in his class. Rivals.com ranks him No. 179 overall in the country, and he showed why in a pair of meetings this year at Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook High.
Rolesville lost the first meeting 41-34 on Oct. 8, but the Rams got revenge against Millbrook last Friday in a 54-48 overtime win in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs.
The Wolfpack Central was at both meetings to see the various talent on the field, including Rogers.
