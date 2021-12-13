Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Shipp creates excitement
CHARLOTTE — Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Shipp emerged as one of the big stories of high school football in the state of North Carolina.
Shipp was injured last year as a freshman, and only played in one game. He admitted he shouldn’t have even returned to play that game. A healthy Shipp became a force in helping Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day to a NCISAA state title.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news