New Bern (N.C.) High junior defensive tackle Keith Sampson Jr. has been a steady unofficial visitor to NC State over the last three months, but his last trip Friday was just different.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Sampson was able to take in the North Carolina at NC State game Friday, under the lights at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack rallied to win 34-30 and Sampson watched until the end.