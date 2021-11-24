Junior wide receiver Christopher Culliver of Maiden (N.C.) High went from being someone whispered about as a potential quality college prospect, to one of the most dangerous players in the state.

Culliver is fifth in the state of North Carolina with 1,215 receiving yards on 60 catches and 23 touchdowns for 13-0 Maiden. Only Raleigh Millbrook senior wide receiver Wesley Grimes has more touchdowns this season. Culliver and the Blue Devils will play on the big stage Friday against Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs.