BURLINGTON — Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High sophomore receiver Jonathan Paylor brings an element of excitement whenever he plays.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder, who Rivals.com has rated as a four-star prospect, has a recruitment that reflects that. Paylor has offers from NC State, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina and West Virginia. The previous staffs at Duke, LSU and Virginia Tech had offered him.

The versatile Paylor filled up the stat sheet with 42 catches for 936 yards and seven scores, and he rushed 68 times for 655 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games.

The Wolfpack Central went to see him play Sept. 3 against Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange. Cummings rolled to a 54-12 victory and here are our observations from the game.