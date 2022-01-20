CONNELLY SPRINGS — Junior wide receiver Christopher Culliver has emerged in the last six months as one of the top class of 2023 prospects in the state of North Carolina.

The lanky speedster earned an offer from NC State on Thursday, which is one of the few colleges he’s been waiting on. He also has offers from Ohio State, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Kentucky, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and Towson. The previous staffs at Virginia Tech and Virginia also offered him.

Rivals.com ranks Culliver the No. 14 overall player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 68 wide receiver in the country in the class of 2023.

The Wolfpack Central went to see him play Connelly Sprints (N.C.) East Burke High in a rare Tuesday night game, and Culliver put on a show.