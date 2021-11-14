Junior defensive end Eliyt Nairne could be one to watch
WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Charlotte (N.C.) Olympic hasn’t had too many high major Division I prospects in recent years.
Defensive end Robert Dinkins signed with North Carolina in the Class of 2014, and defensive end Emmanuel Olenga was a washout at NC State in the Class of 2015. The only other prospects from the school landed at Navy and Utah State respectively in recent years.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news