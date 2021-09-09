On Aug. 27, The Wolfpacker made the drive to East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C., to watch what was expected to be a marquee early-season showdown.

East Forsyth, the state 4-A champs in 2018 and 2019, was hosting Rolesville (N.C.) High, a 4-A finalist in the 2021 spring season. Playing for the host Eagles was three-star defensive back Isaiah Crowell, who committed to NC State during the summer.

East Forsyth however dominated the second half and rolled to a 55-26 win.

Here are five observations we had of Crowell from that evening, as well as highlights.