WEDDINGTON — Charlotte (N.C.) Christian junior Grant Tucker is almost like a Swiss Army Knife because of his versatility.

Colleges will have to figure out where he belongs best — strong safety, nickel, outside linebacker or even perhaps wide receiver. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder is ranked No. 9 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 33 athlete in the country for the class of 2023 by Rivals.com. He helped lead Charlotte Christian to a runner-up finish in the NCISAA playoffs.