Last Friday, The Wolfpacker made the trip to Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford High, which was hosting cross-county rival Southeast Guilford High.

Playing for Northern Guilford is three-star receiver and NC State commit Terrell Timmons, the Wolfpack's most recent commit in its recruiting class.

Below is free video of Timmons in action from the game, and we also have five observations of the future Pack wideout.