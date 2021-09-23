Last Friday, The Wolfpacker made the trip to Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge High, which was hosting A.L. Brown High from nearby Kannapolis.

Junior receiver Christian Hamilton for Hickory Ridge has several early offers, including one from NC State.

Playing for A.L. Brown is four-star linebacker commit Torren Wright, one of the highest rated prospect thus far in the Wolfpack's recruiting class.

Below is free video of Wright in action from the game, and we also have five observations of the future Pack defender.