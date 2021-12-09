Javonte Vereen has bust-out junior campaign
One of the bust out stars from this past season was Havelock (N.C.) High junior tight end prospect Javonte Vereen.
Havelock has had a long history of producing players and Vereen is next. At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, he could be called a “jumbo athlete” because he played tight end, wide receiver and free safety for his school.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news