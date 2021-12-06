Video: Greenville (N.C.) Rose coach Will Bland breaks down Michael Allen

NC State senior running back commit Michael Allen has saved his best for last.

Allen has helped Greenville (N.C.) Rose High to the state title game, where they’ll battle Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley on Friday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The 5-foot-9, 186-pound Allen has rushed 153 times for 1,157 yards and 18 touchdowns, with the bulk of the yardage coming over the last five NCHSAA 3A playoff games. The versatile Allen has also caught 38 passes for 610 yards and eight scores,

Over the last five games, he’s rushed 64 times for 569 yards and 10 touchdowns, and caught 13 passes for 162 yards and two scores.

Greenville Rose coach Will Bland talked about Allen’s season and the offense Monday in a press conference for the state title game.

Click below to watch the video: