Red Light Tracker: Meet NC State Wolfpack Football's Class of 2022

Every time the NC State Wolfpack acquires a new football commitment, the bell tower lights up red. Not literally, but metaphorically on social media. In honor of the tradition head coach Dave Doeren brought to Raleigh, we've named our commitment tracker accordingly. Below is a list in chronological order (most recent first) of each of NC State's 2021 football commits. We will update this list each time the red light comes on:

NC State quarterback commit MJ Morris is the fifth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class according to Rivals.

Three-star running back Bennett Galloway (Chapin, S.C.)

Read more: Athletic running back Bennett Galloway commits to NC State NC State football commitment analysis: Running back Bennett Galloway NC State commit Bennett Galloway 'fell in love' with Raleigh 2020 stats: In eight games, ran for 867 yards (5.7 per attempt) on 151 carries and 14 touchdowns. Reeled in 22 receptions for 213 yards. Returned 18 kicks for 612 yards and one touchdown. Bio: Galloway is the second running back commit in NC State's 2022 class. He is former high school teammates with freshman offensive tackle Thornton Gentry and played for Thornton's father, head coach Justin Gentry, at Chapin (S.C.) High. Galloway attended one of the Wolfpack's summer camps in June and was so impressive that he picked up his first Power Five offer from the Pack that afternoon. He also held offers from Army, Navy, Wofford and Georgia State.

Four-star defensive end Brandon Cleveland (Tampa, Fla.)

Read more: Four-star defensive end Brandon Cleveland commits to NC State NC State football commitment analysis: Defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland 2020 stats: In nine games, produced 46 tackles, 18.0 for loss, 11.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery. Bio: Cleveland was the fourth four-star prospect to commit to NC State in the month of June. The 6-3, 265-pounder fits the prototype of what the program is looking for in its three-man defensive front. Cleveland is ranked No. 28 among defensive end prospects nationally and No. 49 overall among 2022 prospects from the competitive state of Florida. Along with NC State, he received notable offers from Auburn, Florida State, California, Penn State, Miami, Arizona State and Virginia among several others.

Two-star defensive back Darius Edmundson (Bailey, N.C.)

Read more: NC State adds junior college safety Darius Edmundson NC State football commitment analysis: Defensive back Darius Edmundson Coach: Darius Edmundson will add athleticism to the NC State secondary 2018 stats: In 11 games, rushed for 217 yards (19.7 per attempt) on eight carries and two touchdowns. Caught seven balls for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Bio: Edmundson became the first junior college commit in the 2022 NC State class after spending the past two seasons at Louisburg College. An injury in 2019 and a postponed season in 2020 limited Edmunson's tape, but the Wolfpack staff liked what it saw enough to extend an offer. A standout athlete, Edmundson will likely play safety once he arrives in Raleigh. He played high school football with sophomore running back Zonovan Knight and fellow 2022 commit Jackson Vick at Southern Nash High.

Three-star defensive back Isaiah Crowell (Kernersville, N.C.)

Read more: NC State lands commitment from in-state DB Isaiah Crowell Coach: Isaiah Crowell is an old-school defensive back NC State football commitment analysis: Defensive back Isaiah Crowell 2020 stats: In seven games, 75 tackles, 6.0 for loss, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble. Bio: Crowell is the younger brother of Wolfpack freshman wide receiver Micah Crowell, who was a four-star commit in the 2020 class. Isaiah played safety in high school and will likely play nickel once he arrives in Raleigh. The No. 19 overall prospect in the 2022 class from the state of North Carolina also received notable offers from Virginia Tech, Louisville, Kansas, Georgia Tech and Appalachian State.

Four-star running back Michael Allen (Greenville, N.C.)

Read more: Four-star running back Michael Allen commits to NC State NC State football commitment analysis: Running back Michael Allen Four-star RB Michael Allen hears regularly from NC State 2019 stats: In 11 games, 906 rushing yards (7.1 per rush) on 128 carries, 11 touchdowns, 24 receptions for 284 yards and five touchdowns. Also returned 10 kicks for 237 yards and one touchdown. Bio: Allen was the third four-star prospect to commit to NC State in the month of June and was the No. 1 running back on the Pack's board. The 5-9, 186-pounder was ranked 10th overall among 2022 prospects from the state of North Carolina and 25th among running backs nationally according to Rivals. Allen held notable offers from NC State, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arkansas, South Carolina, Tennessee and Appalachian State.

Three-star athlete Daejuan Thompson (Whiteville, N.C.)

Read more: Daejuan Thompson saw no reason to wait anymore NC State football commitment analysis: Linebacker Deajuan Thompson Coach: NC State is getting a hard worker in Daejuan Thompson 2019 stats: N/A Bio: Thompson is a standout athlete that played linebacker, running back and return kicks for Whiteville (N.C.) High. He was the second of two commits the Wolfpack landed in one night, announcing his decision less than 30 minutes after four-star linebacker Torren Wright committed to the Pack. In one evening, NC State added two members that will represent the future linebackers group in Carter-Finley Stadium. Thompson held notable offers from NC State, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Duke and East Carolina.

Four-star linebacker Torren Wright (Kannapolis, N.C.)

Read more: NC State lands in-state Rivals250 LB Torren Wright NC State football commitment analysis: Linebacker Torren Wright NC State gets a commit double-dip, including four-star Torren Wright 2019 stats: In 9 games, produced 84 tackles, 12.0 for loss, 3.0 sacks and 1.0 fumble recovery. Bio: Wright was the first of two commitments in one night for NC State, and he became the second Wolfpack commit at the time to be ranked inside the Rivals250. The only other, four-star quarterback MJ Morris, has since fallen from the Rivals250, which makes Wright the only representative of the Pack inside the national rankings. Wright is also ranked eighth overall among 2022 prospects from the state of North Carolina and No. 20 nationally among outside linebackers. Along with NC State, he held notable offers from Michigan, South Carolina, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Three-star defensive end Nick Campbell (Minneola, Fla.)

Read more: 2022 defensive end Nick Campbell commits to NC State Nick Campbell 'ready to work' after committing to NC State on the spot Social media reaction: Three-star DE Nick Campbell commits to NC State 2020 stats: In 13 games, produced 70 tackles, 19.0 for loss, 7.0 sacks, four fumble recoveries and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. Bio: Campbell became the third overall commit in NC State's 2021 class when he announced his decision during the first weekend of June. NC State was his first of five scheduled official visits in the month of June, but his trip to Raleigh went so well that he committed on the spot. He's ranked 86th among prospects from the state of Florida in the 2022 class according to Rivals. He had notable offers from NC State, Nebraska, Virginia, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Georgia Tech and Missouri, among several others.

Four-star quarterback MJ Morris (Atlanta, Ga.)

Read more: NC State football commitment analysis: Quarterback MJ Morris Four-star quarterback MJ Morris commits to NC State Social media reaction: NC State lands four-star quarterback MJ Morris Commitment breakdown: NC State lands big-time QB MJ Morris 2019 stats: Completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,186 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 379 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns. Bio: Morris became the second overall and first four-star commit of NC State's 2021 class. He's the highest-ranked commitment from the state of Georgia in the Dave Doeren era, and the third-highest ranked quarterback commitment for the program since internet recruiting rankings were created. He was a nationally sought-after recruit that held offers from notable programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Michigan, Oregon, Miami, Florida State and Virginia Tech, among several others. His final three ultimately came down to NC State, Georgia Tech and Nebraska. Morris ranked No. 196 overall and No. 5 among dual-threat quarterbacks nationally in the 2022 class according to Rivals. He was also ranked No. 19 among recruits from the state of Georgia.

Three-star center Rylan Vann (Cary, N.C.)