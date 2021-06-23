NC State football commitment analysis: Defensive back Darius Edmundson

Head coach Dave Doeren has occasionally dipped into junior colleges.

• When he was first hired, one of his late additions to the 2013 class was massive offensive tackle Ali Kassem from ASA College in Brooklyn. There were rumors that Kassem was so big when he arrived at NC State that they had to order new jerseys to fit him. He ended up not playing much for the Wolfpack.

• NC State tried again on a junior college offensive lineman in the 2015 class with Daris Workman, a Greensboro, N.C., native who was at Contra Costa Community College in San Pablo, Calif., but Workman never played for the Pack before either leaving the team or being dismissed.

• Doeren’s first big success for the Pack was signing Larrell Murchison, also from Louisburg College. Murchison, who committed to the Pack on signing day itself, would develop into a fifth-round draft choice for the Tennessee Titans and finished his rookie season in the NFL last year after being one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing 2019 campaign for the Pack.

• In the 2018 class, one of the last pickups was defensive lineman Val Martin. Martin just completed his third season in Raleigh after arriving from Iowa Western C.C. in Council Bluffs. The Marietta, Ga., native transferred to Minnesota after having 29 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and a forced fumble in his Wolfpack career.

Also in 2018, Doeren signed cornerback Kishawn Miller after the Pack coaches saw him run a 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds at a satellite camp in Mercer. Miller had 38 tackles, four interceptions (one pick six) and 12 pass breakups in two years at GMC before coming to Raleigh.

Miller had 46 tackles, including one for a loss, and two pass breakups for the Wolfpack.

That same signing class, the Pack inked defensive end Joe Babros from Saddleback C.C. in Mission Viejo, Calif., but Babros left after redshirting and went to Montana. The aforementioned Miller was also inked that year.

• Then there was the July decision last year by safety Rakeim Ashford from Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Miss., after he had 39 tackles, four interceptions, five pass breakups and a forced fumble as a freshman. Ashford decided to enroll last fall at NC State after the junior college season was postponed.

He started in week two at Virginia Tech before his season was ended by a shoulder injury. He had 12 tackles and a pass breakup before being sidelined.

• In December, the last signing during the early signing period was offensive tackle Anthony Belton from Georgia Military Academy. Belton arrived in time for the spring and is battling for a spot on the depth chart.