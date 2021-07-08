Two-star safety Darius Edmundson of Louisburg College is the second NC State commit in the 2022 class to have played high school football at Southern Nash High in Bailey, N.C.

Edmundson, a 5-11, 170-pounder, joined three-star athlete Jackson Vick in the Wolfpack’s 2022 class as the second prospect to have formerly played for head coach Brian Foster at Southern Nash High.

And former Southern Nash players ending up playing for the Pack is nothing new. Sophomore running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight, the ACC’s top returning rusher in 2021, was a former standout on the football field at the Eastern North Carolina high school.

“When you know your parents can five-to-six times a year get in the car and drive 35-40 miles and see you play and be a part of that, I think that's huge,” Foster said. “The location, facilities, playing in the ACC, there's not much more that you could want. When it's something with a kid like those guys that are close to their families mean, you really can't ask for much more.”