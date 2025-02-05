Published Feb 5, 2025
NC State's class of 2025 signees
NC State landed 22 players between the two Signing Day periods in the class of 2025.

Rivals.com currently has the Wolfpack ranked No. 39 in the country after the four additions that were added Wednesday.

The Wolfpack Central has detailed bios on each signee and have covered some of the recruits for 2-3 years.

Signed prospects in class of 2025

Letter of intent No. 1: Tight end Gus Ritchey

Letter of intent No. 2: Tackle Michael Gibbs

Letter of intent No. 3: Offensive lineman Kage Payne

Letter of intent No. 4: Wide receiver Je'rel Bolder

Letter of intent No. 5: Defensive end Colby Cronk

Letter of intent No. 6: Nose tackle Omarian Abraham

Letter of intent No. 7: Center Isaac Sowells

Letter of intent No. 8: DL Josiah Victor

Letter of intent No. 9: Defensive end A.J. Prim

Letter of intent No. 10: Cornerback Caden Gordon

Letter of intent No. 11: Cornerback Gerritt Kemp

Letter of intent No. 12: Safety Tristan Teasdell

Letter of intent No. 13: Cornerback Cam Strong

Letter of intent No. 14: Quarterback Will Wilson

Letter of intent No. 15: Tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset

Letter of intent No. 16: Outside linebacker Terris Dudley

Letter of intent No. 17: Tight end Preston Douglas

Letter of intent No. 18: Wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann

Letter of intent No. 19: Defensive end Adrian Farrow

Letter of intent No. 20: Inside linebacker Ke'Von Carter

Letter of intent No. 21: Running back Deandre Desinor

Letter of intent No. 22: Outside linebacker LaCorian Hodge

