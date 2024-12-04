Letter of intent No. 3: Offensive lineman Kage Payne

The third letter of intent comes from offensive lineman Kage Payne of Kings Mill (Ohio) Kings High. Here is a full bio on Payne.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars. • 247: Three stars, No. 61 overall in Ohio and No. 106 interior offensive lineman nationally. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 67 overall in Ohio and No. 84 guard nationally • On3: Three stars, No. 98 overall in Ohio and No. 168 interior offensive lineman nationally.

Recruitment

Payne verbally committed to Troy on Aug. 2, only to have NC State follow up with an offer Aug. 8, and he flipped to the Wolfpack on Aug. 13, 2024. Payne has P4 offers from NC State and Syracuse, but Group of Five/FCS offers from Troy, Akron, Arkansas State, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, Massachusetts, Memphis, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Temple and Toledo.

Recruiter of Record

Offensive line coach Garett Tujague.

Quotable

"The other night, I was just thinking and talking to my family, and praying about it. Ultimately, it just came to me that NC State was the right place for my future. It was the best place for me." — Kage Payne

2024 Projection

Payne will redshirt next year and get back to 100 percent healthy from a foot injury.

Video highlights