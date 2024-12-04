Letter of intent No. 14: Quarterback Will Wilson

The 14th letter of intent comes from quarterback Will Wilson of Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast High. Here is a full bio on Wilson.

Statistics

• Senior year stats: Wilson finished going 170-of-259 passing for 2,446 yards and 22 touchdowns and two interceptions, plus 151 carries for 1,139 yards and 16 scores. • Junior year stats: Wilson went 153-of-236 passing for 2,337 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has added 114 carries for 1,527 yards and 25 scores. • Sophomore year stats: Wilson threw for 1,797 passing yards and 14 touchdowns, and also rushed for 705 yards and 14 scores.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 13 overall in South Carolina and No. 29 prostyle quarterback nationally. • 247: Three stars, No. 13 overall in South Carolina and No. 34 quarterback nationally. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 13 overall in South Carolina and No. 14 dual-threat quarterback nationally. • On3: Three stars, No. 16 overall in South Carolina and No. 47 quarterback nationally.

Recruitment

Wilson picked NC State on June 24, 2023, over offers from South Carolina, Duke, Penn State, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Texas Christian, James Madison, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and South Carolina State. Wilson was offered by NC State on Aug. 31, 2022.

Recruiter of Record

Quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper.

Quotable

“I just knew. Every time I went up there, it felt like home. The game day atmosphere, going around campus and being around the students, who were just walking around. I could see myself fitting in there.” — Will Wilson

2024 Projection

Wilson will hopefully redshirt at quarterback.

Video highlights