Letter of intent No. 8: DL Josiah Victor

The eighth letter of intent comes from defensive tackle Josiah Victor of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson.
Here is a full bio on Victor.
Statistics
Senior year stats: Victor has 42 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks and 10 quarterback hurries in 11 games this season.
Ratings
• Rivals.com: Three stars.
• 247: Three stars, No. 194 overall in Georgia and No. 195 on the defensive line nationally.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 111 overall in Georgia and No. 71 defensive tackle nationally.
• On3: Three stars, No. 214 overall in Georgia and No. 185 on the defensive line nationally.
Recruitment
The Rivals.com three-star prospect had been committed to Boston College from July 4, 2024, until Nov. 10, 2024. He was offered by NC State on Nov. 2, following his official visit, and picked the Wolfpack over Georgia Tech, among others.
Victor earned offers from NC State, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech from P4 leagues. Additionally, Georgia Southern, Memphis and Toledo also offered.
Recruiter of Record
Defensive line coach Charley Wiles.
2024 Projection
If Victor is ready to go, the Wolfpack haven't hesitated in playing young defensive lineman.
Video highlights
