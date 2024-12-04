Letter of intent No. 8: DL Josiah Victor

Here is a full bio on Victor.

The eighth letter of intent comes from defensive tackle Josiah Victor of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson.

Senior year stats: Victor has 42 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks and 10 quarterback hurries in 11 games this season.

• Rivals.com: Three stars.

• 247: Three stars, No. 194 overall in Georgia and No. 195 on the defensive line nationally.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 111 overall in Georgia and No. 71 defensive tackle nationally.

• On3: Three stars, No. 214 overall in Georgia and No. 185 on the defensive line nationally.