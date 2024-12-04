Letter of intent No. 10: Cornerback Caden Gordon

The 10th letter of intent comes from cornerback Caden Gordon of Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces High. Here is a full bio on Gordon.

Advertisement

Statistics

• Senior year stats: Gordon finished with 28 tackles and two interceptions, plus three catches for 70 yards. • Junior year stats: Gordon finished with 16 tackles and one interception last year.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Two stars. • 247: Three stars, No. 87 overall in Florida and No. 72 cornerback nationally. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 72 overall in Florida and No. 54 cornerback nationally. • On3: Three stars, No. 64 overall in Florida and No. 62 cornerback nationally.

Recruitment

Gordon was set to officially visit NC State, South Florida, Georgia Tech and Illinois, last June, but he quickly verbally committed to NC State on June 12, 2024. NC State offered Gordon on Jan. 25, 2024. Gordon has P4 offers from NC State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Central Florida, Illinois, Louisville and Indiana. He also has offers from South Florida, Liberty, Florida Atlantic, Western Michigan, Massachusetts, Western Kentucky, Georgia State, Arkansas State, Toledo and Bethune-Cookman.

Recruiter of Record

Cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell.

Quotable

“I had visited all the other schools in the my top five [unofficially] and that [NC State] was the best option for me. It was the smartest move I could have done. I felt good and happy about it.” — Caden Gordon

2024 Projection

Gordon will most likely redshirt next year.

Video highlights