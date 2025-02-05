Letter of intent No. 22: Outside linebacker LaCorian Hodge

The 22nd letter of intent comes from outside linebacker LaCorian Hodge of Arlington (Texas) Seguin. Here is a full bio on Hodge.

Statistics

• Senior year stats: Hodge had 80 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and two passes broken up.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Unrated. • 247: Three stars, No. 205 overall in Texas and No. 133 linebacker nationally. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 134 overall in Texas and No. 65 linebacker nationally. • On3: Unrated.

Recruitment

Hodge earned a NC State scholarship offer Dec. 12, 2024, and he committed to the Wolfpack on Jan. 10 without taking an official visit. Hodge picked the Wolfpack over offers from UTEP, Texas State and Texas Southern.

Recruiter of Record

NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Eliot.

Quotable

“It’s been a long time. I got the offer late and I was just ready to secure my sport and get down there and work with the team. Telling him [coach Dave Doeren] was cool. He’s a cool guy. It was exciting. He told me if I’m committed, to stay committed and not flip-flop.” — LaCorian Hodge

2024 Projection

Hodge will likely redshirt next year.

Video highlights