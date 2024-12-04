Letter of intent No. 1: Tight end Gus Ritchey

The first letter of intent comes from tight end Gus Ritchey of Cary (N.C.) High. Here is a full bio on Ritchey.

Statistics

• Senior year: Ritchey has 23 catches for 273 yards and three touchdowns, and six carries for 22 yards. He has added 58 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks on defense. • Junior year: Ritchey finished with 40 receptions for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns, plus has rushed nine times for 39 yards at Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood High. He also completed a pass for 11 yards. He had 67 tackles on defense, 23 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on defense.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 19 overall in North Carolina and No. 38 tight end nationally. • 247: Three stars, No. 29 overall in North Carolina and No. 61 tight end nationally. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 21 overall in North Carolina and No. 20 tight end nationally. • On3: Three stars, No. 37 overall in North Carolina and No. 91 tight end nationally.

Recruitment

Ritchey verbally committed to North Carolina on Aug. 1, 2023, and then famously switched to NC State on Aug. 12. Maryland and Notre Dame were also in the final grouping. The Wolfpack offered him Jan. 24, 2023. Ritchey has P4 offers from NC State, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia. Additonally, he has offers from Campbell, Charlotte, Colorado State, East Carolina, Miami (Ohio), Pennsylvania and Texas-San Antonio.

Recruiter of Record

NC State offensive coordinator and tight ends/inside receivers coach Robert Anae and running backs coach Todd Goebbel.

Quotable

“NC State has always recruited me at tight end, and they aren’t recruiting a 2024 tight end and I’m the tight end they want in 2025. That makes me feel a lot better and that makes me feel like they want me to be out on that field.” — Gus Ritchey

2024 Projection

Ritchey should play right away at tight end.

Video highlights