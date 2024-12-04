Letter of intent No. 6: Nose tackle Omarian Abraham

The sixth letter of intent comes from nose tackle Omarian Abraham of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High. Here is a full bio on Abraham.

Statistics

• Senior year stats: Abraham has 77 tackles, eight sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars. • 247: Three stars, No. 150 overall in Florida and No. 118 defensive lineman nationally. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 156 overall in Florida and No. 94 defensive tackle nationally. • On3: Three stars, No. 168 overall in Florida and No. 138 defensive lineman nationally.

Recruitment

Abraham officially visited NC State and verbally committed two days after it ended June 23, 2024. Abraham has P4 offers from NC State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia. He also has offers from Akron, Bethune-Cookman, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Fordham, James Madison, Liberty, Massachusetts, South Florida, Temple and Wagner. NC State offered Abraham on May 24, 2024.

Recruiter of Record

Defensive line coach Charley Wiles.

Quotable

“It really was the coaching staff. The coaches have a great bond with each other. They are real. They treated my family like they were family. The last four weeks have been crazy. I’ve been training and worrying about my recruitment. Now I don’t have to worry about that. I have a place to call home.” — Omarian Abraham

2024 Projection

Abraham will likely redshirt next year.

Video highlights