Letter of intent No. 16: Outside linebacker Terris Dudley

The 16th letter of intent comes from outside linebacker Terris Dudley of Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley High. Here is a full bio on Bolder.

Statistics

Senior year: Dudley had 116 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback pressures, two passes broken up and one blocked kick. Dudley also had two rushes for 18 yards and two receptions for 55 yards, plus one kick return for 18 yards.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Two stars. • 247: Three stars, No. 34 overall in Ohio and No. 62 athlete nationally. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 45 overall in Ohio and No. 76 safety nationally. • On3: Three stars, No. 36 overall in Ohio and No. 68 linebacker nationally.

Recruitment

Dudley had verbally committed to Toledo on June 18, 2024, but then NC State offered him Nov. 18. He officially visited NC State on Nov. 23-25, and verbally committed to the Wolfpack on Nov. 26. Dudley had offers from NC State, Toledo, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Kentucky, Houston, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Western Michigan and Youngstown State.

Recruiter of Record

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson.

Quotable

"More at the Will spot right now. He [defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson] wants me to get up my weight to about 210 when I come in this summer. That's his plan so far for me right now." — Terris Dudley

2024 Projection

Dudley is expected to redshirt next year.

Video highlights