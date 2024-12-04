Letter of intent No. 7: Center Isaac Sowells

The seventh letter of intent comes from center Isaac Sowells of Louisville (Ky.) Male.
Here is a full bio on Sowells.
Statistics
Senior year stats: 21 tackles (9 solo), 3 sacks and 3 tackles for loss.
Ratings
• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 5 overall in Kentucky and No. 6 center nationally.
• 247: Three stars, No. 6 overall in Kentucky and No. 39 interior offensive lineman nationally.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 5 overall in Kentucky and No. 4 center nationally.
• On3: Four stars, No. 280 overall nationally, No. 5 overall in Kentucky and No. 21 interior offensive lineman nationally.
Recruitment
Sowells was offered by NC State on Aug. 20, 2023, and became a major priority for the Wolfpack. Sowells picked NC State over Kentucky, South Carolina, Miami (Fla.) and Louisville. He officially visited all but Louisville in June.
Sowells has other P4 offers from Duke, Indiana, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Additionally, he has offers from Bethune-Cookman, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana State, James Madison, Marshall, South Florida and Toledo.
Recruiter of Record
Offensive line coach Garett Tujague.
Quotable
“Our [with offensive line coach Garett Tujague] relationship is special. Since they offered me I’ve received many texts from him daily. He’s made it known from the beginning I’m his No. 1 guy. He played a big role especially with him being my position coach and primary recruiter.” — Isaac Sowells
2024 Projection
Sowells will have a chance to crack the two-deep at center depending on what the Wolfpack do in the transfer portal.
Video highlights
