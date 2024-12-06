Letter of intent No. 18: Wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann

The 18th letter of intent comes from wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann of Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community High. Here is a full bio on Hoffmann.

Statistics

• Senior year: He had 59 catches 1,179 yards and an impressive 23 touchdowns, plus completed a pass for a 34-yard score. He also added six tackles on defense, two kick returns for 36 yards and three punt returns for 80 yards. • Junior year: He had 51 catches for 927 yards and 15 touchdowns his junior year at Boca Raton (Fla.) St. Andrew’s School. He also completed one pass for a 34-yard score, had one carry for minus-three yards and one kick return for 20 yards. He added 28 tackles on defense, plus two interceptions and two passes defended.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars. • 247: Three stars, No. 145 overall in Florida and No. 153 wide receiver nationally. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 221 overall in Florida and No. 112 wide receiver nationally. • On3: Three stars, No. 235 overall in Florida and No. 301 wide receiver nationally.

Recruitment

Hoffmann had verbally committed to Appalachian State on June 14, 2024, and then switched to Florida Atlantic on Oct. 14. The Owls fired coach Tom Herman, and NC State offered him Nov. 17. He officially visited NCSU on Nov. 23-25, and both Boston College and Florida State offered. He haas P4 offers from NC State, Florida State, Boston College and Nebraska, plus offers from Florida Atlantic, Appalachian State, Army, Elon, New Hampshire and Western Kentucky. Wake Forest also jumped into the recruiting picture.

Recruiter of Record

Wide receiver coach Joker Phillips.

Quotable

"I think that's a great spot. I love the slot. It's easy to get the ball there and they are going to use me in a lot of different ways. I'm going to be a hard worker, bringing the best version of my self on and off the field. "I want to come there and make an immediate impact and help us win an ACC championship and ultimately a national championship." —Teddy Hoffmann

2024 Projection

NC State could use some depth at the slot receiver slot, so Hoffmann has a chance to play.

Video highlights