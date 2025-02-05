Letter of intent No. 21: Running back Deandre Desinor

The 21st letter of intent comes from running back Deandre Desinor of Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community. Here is a full bio on Desinor.

(Photo by Rivals.com)

Statistics

• Senior year stats: Desinor had 1,588 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He rushed 108 times for 711 yards and eight touchdowns, plus caught 28 passes for 302 yards and three scores in 14 games. Desinor had nine kickoff returns for 278 yards and one touchdown, and six punt returns for 97. He even threw for a 17-yard score.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 88 overall in Florida and No. 11 running back nationally. • 247: Three stars, No. 49 overall in Florida and No. 27 running back nationally. • ESPN: Four stars, No. 43 overall in Florida and No. 28 running back nationally. • On3: Three stars, No. 82 overall in Florida and No. 55 running back nationally.

Recruitment

Desinor had verbally committed to West Virginia on June 3, 2024, which came right after his official visit. He considered offers from Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Oregon, Texas A&M and Central Florida, among others. Desinor had been offered by NC State on May 21, 2023. West Virginia fired coach Neal Brown and Desinor started to look around. His prep teammate is NC State wide receiver signee Teddy Hoffmann, and Desinor decided to join him in Raleigh on Jan. 7.

Recruiter of Record

NC State running back coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel.

Quotable

“Deandre is a complete player. Even more so just to prepare for the physicalness of that next level. He has that to his game, but his gift is his speed. A lot of guys won't be able to keep up with him, but I think as he continues to just love the weight room and embody what comes with that weight room and the program that coach can put together up there. I think that'll definitely set him apart as well with his game.” — Atlantic Community coach Jamelle Murray

2024 Projection

NC State has never hesitated to play a freshman running back.

