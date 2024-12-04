Letter of intent No. 12: Safety Tristan Teasdell

The 12th letter of intent comes from safety Tristan Teasdell of Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora High.
Here is a full bio on Teasdell.
Statistics
Senior year: He has 71 tackles, 11 passes broken up, eight tackles for loss and three sacks.
Ratings
• Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 36 overall in Virginia.
• 247: Three stars, No. 41 overall in Virgina and No. 149 safety nationally.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 31 overall in Virginia and No. 74 safety nationally.
• On3: Three stars, No. 39 overall in Maryland and No. 99 safety nationally.
Recruitment
Teasdell picked NC State over Pittsburgh, Duke, Texas Christian and Minnesota, on May 4, 2024. He followed up by officially visiting NCSU on June 7-9, and he was offered by the Wolfpack on March 25, 2024.
Teasdell claimed spring offers from Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Miami (Fla.), Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Texas Christian, Utah, USC and Washington.
Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska and Central Florida also offered. Teasdell also had Group of Five offers from Boise State, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, James Madison, Massachusetts, Old Dominion, Temple, Tulane.
Recruiter of Record
Safety coach Joe DeForest.
Quotable
“Coach [Dave] Doeren said it is a great scheme to play in. They like rangy guys in the back and I can definitely do that. He said I was one of their top safeties on the board.” — Tristan Teasdell
2024 Projection
Teasdell will likely redshirt next year.
Video highlights
