Letter of intent No. 19: Defensive end Adrian Farrow

The 19th letter of intent comes from defensive end Adrian Farrow of Miami (Fla.) Norland High. Here is a full bio on Farrow.

Advertisement

(Photo by Rivals.com)

Statistics

• Senior year stats: Farrow had 83 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and three caused fumbles his senior year.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars. • 247: Three stars, No. 188 overall in Florida and No. 166 defensive end nationally. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 112 overall in Florida and No. 96 defensive end nationally. • On3: Three stars, No. 120 overall in Florida and No. 99 defensive end nationally.

Recruitment

NC State had recruited Farrow last spring, but the two sides went in opposite directions last June, and he verbally committed to Florida Atlantic on July 3, 2024. FAU went through a coaching change and Farrow didn't sign. The Wolfpack circled back over the last month and landed him Feb. 3. Farrow had P4 offers from NC State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Mississippi State and Pittsburgh. Additionally, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Liberty, Marshall, South Florida, Temple, Tulane and Western Kentucky offered him, besides Florida Atlantic.

Recruiter of Record

NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles.

Quotable

“They are changing up their scheme and I can see myself hopefully be a ‘wrecker,’ I’m cool with the staff. They have a lot planned. Everything is on God’s timing and I didn’t about that. When bigger came around [NC State], I took the opportunity. I always thought I was bigger.” — Adrian Farrow

2024 Projection

Farrow will likely redshirt next fall.

Video highlights