Letter of intent No. 2: Tackle Michael Gibbs

The second letter of intent comes from tackle Michael Gibbs of Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard High. Here is a full bio on Gibbs.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 28 overall in North Carolina. • 247: Three stars, No. 16 overall in North Carolina and No. 51 interior offensive lineman nationally. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 19 overall in North Carolina and No. 45 guard nationally. • On3: Three stars, No. 15 overall in North Carolina and No. 32 interior offensive lineman nationally.

Recruitment

Gibbs was offered by NC State on Nov. 3 , and he officially visited the Wolfpack, Duke and Virginia Tech last June. Gibbs ended up picking the Wolfpack over the Hokies on June 30, 2024. Gibbs has P4 offers from NC State, Duke, Virginia Tech and Penn State, along with offers from Air Force, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty, Old Dominion and South Florida.

Recruiter of Record

Offensive line coach Garett Tujague.

Quotable

“All these schools have in common the fancy facilities, dining, newest weight rooms and newest technology. At the end of the day, it’s the people inside the walls that make a school true to its characteristics and true to its culture. The people at NC State are unmatched.” — Michael Gibbs

2024 Projection

Gibbs is likely to redshirt next year.

Video highlights