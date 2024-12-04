Letter of intent No. 17: Tight end Preston Douglas

The 17th letter of intent comes from tight end Preston Douglas of Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Benjamin School. Here is a full bio on Douglas.

Advertisement

Statistics

• Senior year stats: Douglas has 25 catches for 356 yards and three touchdowns, and he has added 23 tackles, nine tackles for loss and six sacks. Junior year: Douglas was limited to six games his junior year at Jupiter (Fla.) High. He had 23 catches for 405 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, plus 28 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sacks and one interception, that he returned for a touchdown.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 45 tight end nationally. • 247: Three stars, No. 149 overall in Florida and No. 64 tight end nationally. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 145 overall in Florida and No. 94 tight end nationally. • On3: Three stars, No. 124 overall in Florida and No. 51 tight end nationally.

Recruitment

NC State was offered Jan. 26, 2024, and quickly became a key priority. He was scheduled to officially visit South Carolina and NC State last June, but he verbally committed to the Gamecocks after his trip on June 12. Douglas ended up flipping to NC State on Oct. 31, 2024, to give the Wolfpack two tight ends in the class. Douglas has earned at least 23 scholarship offers, including from high-major programs NC State, South Carolina, Indiana, Maryland, Syracuse and Wake Forest. He also has offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Bethune-Cookman, Delaware, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Liberty, Massachusetts, Old Dominion, South Florida and Western Kentucky.

Recruiter of Record

NC State coach Dave Doeren.

Quotable

“I feel like their tight end [redshirt junior Justin Joly] plays like me. He has my build, my size. He’s definitely dominating. Having him out in the passing game a lot is huge for me. I think that is where my skills really, really show out.” — Preston Douglas

2024 Projection

Douglas has a chance to get on the field as a true freshman, or at least play in five games and redshirt.

Video highlights