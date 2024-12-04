Letter of intent No. 9: Defensive end A.J. Prim

The ninth letter of intent comes from defensive end A.J. Prim of Poplarville (Miss.) Pearl River Community College. Here is a full bio on Prim.

Statistics

• Sophomore year stats: Prim finished with 49 tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 22 nationally among junior college recruits. • 247: Three stars, No. 15 overall nationally and No. 8 defensive lineman nationally. • ESPN: Unrated. • On3: Three stars, No. 20 overall nationally and No. 8 defensive lineman in the country.

Recruitment

Prim had a whirlwind recruitment with NC State, getting offered Oct. 30, and then officially visiting Nov. 8-10. Prim verbally committed Nov. 16, but then elected to see Houston in late November, but remained solid to the Wolfpack. Prim has P4 offers from NC State, West Virginia and Houston, plus Washington State. Additionally, he has offers from Appalachian State, Boise State, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Memphis, Nevada, North Texas, Old Dominion, Temple, Troy, UNLV, Utah State, Texas-San Antonio, Toledo, Alcorn State, Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State and North Alabama. Prim officially visited NC State, Boise State, Houston, Texas-San Antonio and Western Kentucky.

Recruiter of Record

Defensive line coach Charley Wiles.

Quotable

"I knew after the visit. I had a feeling and i was thinking about it flying back to my school, Pearl River C.C. This is a place that I want to be at. Everyone is genuine. I'm so happy." — A.J. Prim





2024 Projection

Prim will be expected to be in the two-deep at defensive end next year.

Video highlights